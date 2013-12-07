FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke holds the slip showing ''England'' during the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

World soccer body FIFA has revised kick-off times for seven group matches at next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, including four in the hottest venues.

In a statement on their website (www.fifa.com), FIFA confirmed the 64-match schedule for the finals with amended start times for three fixtures in the Amazonian city of Manaus and one in Recife.

These included England's Group D meeting with Italy in Manaus on June 14, and the United States' Group G clash with Portugal in the same city on June 22.

The following kick-off times have been adjusted (all times stated are local):

Saturday 14: June Ivory Coast v Japan, 2200 (from 1900) in Recife England v Italy, 1800 (from 2100) in Manaus

Wednesday 18: June Cameroon v Croatia, 1800 (from 1500) in Manaus Spain v Chile, 1600 (from 1900) in Rio de Janeiro

Sunday 22: June United States v Portugal, 1800 (from 1500) in Manaus Belgium v Russia, 1300 (from 1900) in Rio de Janeiro South Korea v Algeria, 1600 (from 1300) in Porto Alegre.

(Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Alan Baldwin)