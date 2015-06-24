UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
June 23 Following is the remaining schedule for the Women's World Cup in Canada. All times in GMT:
Quarter-finals
June 26, 2000: Germany v France, Montreal
June 26, 2330: China v USA, Ottawa
June 27, 2000: Australia v Japan, Edmonton
June 27, 2330: England v Canada, Vancouver
- - -
Semi-finals
June 30, 2300: China/USA v Germany/France, Montreal
July 1, 2300: Australia/Japan v Canada/England, Montreal
- - -
Third-Fourth place
July 4, 2000: Edmonton
- - - -
Final
July 5, 2300: Vancouver (Compiled by Frank Pingue; Editing by Steve Keating)
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)