Dec 7 World soccer body FIFA has revised kick-off times for seven group matches at next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, including four in the hottest venues.

In a statement on their website (www.fifa.com), FIFA confirmed the 64-match schedule for the finals with amended start times for three fixtures in the Amazonian city of Manaus and one in Recife.

These included England's Group D meeting with Italy in Manaus on June 14, and the United States' Group G clash with Portugal in the same city on June 22.

The following kick-off times have been adjusted (all times stated are local):

Saturday 14 June Ivory Coast v Japan, 2200 (from 1900) in Recife England v Italy, 1800 (from 2100) in Manaus

Wednesday 18 June Cameroon v Croatia, 1800 (from 1500) in Manaus Spain v Chile, 1600 (from 1900) in Rio de Janeiro

Sunday 22 June United States v Portugal, 1800 (from 1500) in Manaus Belgium v Russia, 1300 (from 1900) in Rio de Janeiro South Korea v Algeria, 1600 (from 1300) in Porto Alegre. (Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Alan Baldwin)