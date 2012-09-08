GLASGOW, Sept 8 Scotland and a young Serbia side
played out a tame 0-0 draw in their opening Group A World Cup
qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday, suggesting that neither
team has much chance of reaching the finals in Brazil in 2014.
Although the Scots had more of the ball and the better
chances, they rarely looked like scoring against a
well-marshalled Serbian defence who easily coped with whatever
the Scots created.
Serbia almost stole all three points in the 90th minute when
Dusan Tadic broke through on goal but was denied by a good save
from Scottish goalkeeper Allan McGregor.
Scotland responded with one of their best attempts of the
game in stoppage time, when James Forrest's shot was parried by
keeper Vladimir Stojkovic and thumped clear by Branislav
Ivanovic.
Belgium and Croatia lead the standings after one game with
three points each, with Scotland facing Macedonia on Tuesday
when Serbia meet Wales at home.
