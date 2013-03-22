March 22 Scotland 1 Wales 2 - World Cup qualifying Group A result.
At Hampden Park, Glasgow
Scorers:
Scotland: Grant Hanley 45+2
Wales: Aaron Ramsey 72pen, Hal Robson-Kanu 74
Red cards: Robert Snodgrass (Scotland) 71, Aaron Ramsey (Wales) 90+4
Teams:
Scotland: 1-Allan McGregor, 2-Alan Hutton, 3-Charlie Mulgrew, 4-Grant Hanley, 5-Gary Caldwell, 6-Graham Dorrans (16-Charlie Adam 64), 7-Robert Snodgrass, 8-James McArthur, 9-Steven Fletcher (18-Kenny Miller 5), 10-Shaun Maloney, 11-Chris Burke (20-Jordan Rhodes 86)
Wales: 1-Glyn Myhill, 2-Chris Gunter, 3-Ben Davies, 4-Joe Ledley (18-Simon Church 89), 5-Samuel Ricketts, 6-Ashley Williams, 7-Jack Collison (16-Andrew King 58), 8-Craig Bellamy, 9-Hal Robson-Kanu, 10-Aaron Ramsey, 11-Gareth Bale (Jonathan Williams 46)
Referee: Antony Gautier (France)
(Editing by Toby Davis)