Soccer-Murthy to replace Chan as Valencia president in July
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
Sept 6 Scotland 0 Belgium 2 - World Cup qualifying Group A result.
In Glasgow
Scorers: Steven Defour 38, Kevin Mirallas 89
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
April 10 Hull City cannot rely solely on their home form and must quickly start racking up points away from their KCOM Stadium to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has said.