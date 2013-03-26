(Adds details)

NOVI SAD, Serbia, March 26 Two opportunist goals by striker Filip Djuricic gave Serbia a 2-0 home win and a slim World Cup lifeline but eliminated Scotland on Tuesday.

The Group A qualifier only got the go-ahead after a late pitch inspection following heavy snowfall, leading stadium staff and some enthusiastic Scottish fans to clear the pitch in freezing weather.

Serbia lifted some of the gloom after Friday's 2-0 defeat at bitter Balkan rivals Croatia when Djuricic struck on the hour with a shot on the turn following a goalmouth scramble and doubled the tally with a simple tap-in from a close-range rebound.

The home team dominated on a muddy surface and missed several chances before Djuricic ended their three-match barren spell in which they failed to find the back of the net.

The result left Serbia on seven points from six games and with only a faint hope of reaching next year's finals in Brazil while Scotland prop up the group with two points and can now not qualify. Belgium and Croatia lead the way on 16 points. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)