Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
March 26 Serbia 2 Scotland 0 - World Cup qualifying Group A result.
At Karadjordje stadium, Novi Sad
Scorer: Filip Djuricic 60, 65
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Serbia: 1-Vladimir Stojkovic, 6-Branislav Ivanovic, 20-Neven Subotic, 5-Matija Nastasic, 17-Nenad Tomovic; 7-Zoran Tosic (3-Alen Stevanovic 90+3), 18-Dusan Basta, 15-Ljubomir Fejsa (8-Radosav Petrovic 86), 16-Luka Milivojevic, 10-Dusan Tadic (9-Filip Djordjevic 69); 19-Filip Djuricic
Scotland: 1-David Marshall; 2-Alan Hutton, 5-Gary Caldwell, 4-Grant Hanley, 14-Steven Whittaker; 8-James McArthur (16-Charlie Adam 46), 20-Liam Bridcutt, 7-Steven Naismith, 14-George Boyd; 10-Shaun Maloney (11-Chris Burke 80), 9-Jordan Rhodes
Referee: Istvan Vad (Hungary)
(Compiled by Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.