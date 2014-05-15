May 15 South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo is miffed with Queens Park Rangers (QPR) defender Yun Suk-young not joining the pre-World Cup camp and fears it might set a bad precedence.

Hong has named a 23-man squad for next month's tournament in Brazil and 17 of the players ply their trade abroad.

QPR, who currently play in the second-tier English Championship, will meet Derby County on May 24 at Wembley for a play-off for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The club are yet to release the defender for South Korea's camp in Paju, north of Seoul, despite requests by the Korea Football Association (KFA), the Yonhap news agency said.

"If Yun reports to the camp late, then it could set a bad precedent," Hong was quoted as saying in the report.

"There's no shift to our stance that Yun must be here at the earliest date possible."

The KFA, however, managed to get three players from the Chinese Super League released though their clubs have matches next week.

"The Chinese clubs had earlier said they would send our players on May 25, but we convinced those teams to release the players earlier," Hong said.

South Korea will make their eighth consecutive World Cup appearance in Brazil, where they have been drawn with Russia, Algeria and Belgium in Group H. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)