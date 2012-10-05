MADRID Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez was called up in place of the injured Gerard Pique when Vicente del Bosque named his squad on Friday for Spain's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and France.

The world and European champions play Belarus in Minsk on October 12 and host France at the Calderon in Madrid on October 16.

Spain scraped a 1-0 win in Georgia thanks to a late strike from Roberto Soldado in their opening group game last month, extending their winning streak in European Championship and World Cup qualifiers to 23 matches.

They are second in Group I with three points from one game, behind France who have six after two. Belarus are bottom after two defeats.

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina (Liverpool), Victor Valdes (Barcelona).

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich), Ignacio Monreal (Malaga), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Benat Etxebarria (Real Betis), Xavi (Barcelona).

Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Roberto Soldado (Valencia), David Villa (Barcelona). (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tom Pilcher)