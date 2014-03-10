Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman will miss the World Cup in Brazil in June after tearing cartilage in his left knee.
"I can just imagine how disappointed he must be," coach Louis van Gaal told Dutch media after Strootman was injured in AS Roma's 1-0 defeat at Napoli in Serie A on Sunday. "Kevin was in good form.
"For the national side it is a huge blow. Kevin made a huge contribution to our qualification for the World Cup, he never let us down and now his dreams have died."
Strootman will be sidelined for at least six months, according to Dutch media. He tried to play on after sustaining the injury but was eventually carried off on a stretcher.
The midfielder was also taken off before halftime in Wednesday's 2-0 friendly international defeat by France in Paris after hurting his right knee.
Last year Van Gaal said Strootman, captain Robin van Persie and winger Arjen Robben were three players guaranteed a place in his World Cup squad.
The Dutch have been drawn in Group B with champions Spain, Australia and Chile at the finals.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.