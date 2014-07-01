Barcelona sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta has praised Luis Suarez for "acknowledging his mistake" after the Uruguay forward bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup finals.

Barca are one of a number of clubs linked with a possible move for the 27-year-old Liverpool player, who was expelled from the competition and banned for Uruguay's next nine competitive matches and from any involvement in football for four months.

After initially denying that he bit Chiellini, Suarez issued a carefully-worded statement on Monday admitting his offence and vowing there would be no repeat.

"From my point of view, Luis Suarez had the character and the humility to recognise a mistake," Zubizarreta said at the presentation of Barca's new midfielder Ivan Rakitic on Tuesday.

"Obviously, he made a serious error but often we stick blindly to a position and in this case that didn't happen," added the former Barca and Spain goalkeeper.

"If you don't admit you have made a mistake you will never be able to improve."

Quizzed on whether Barca were looking to sign Suarez, Zubizarreta added: "As of now, Luis Suarez is a Liverpool player and that is the reality.

"Everyone knows that he is an excellent player, but also that he is tied to Liverpool."

