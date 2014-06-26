BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 26 Uruguay's Luis Suarez, one of the world's best but also most volatile footballers, received a nine-match ban on Thursday and was suspended from any football-related activity for four months for biting an Italian defender at the World Cup.

Here are details of Suarez's main incidents over a controversy-packed career.

* July 2, 2010. In the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, Suarez used his hand in the closing seconds of extra time to block a header that looked a certain goal by Ghana with the game locked at 1-1.

He was sent off but punched the air in joy when Ghana missed the ensuing penalty. Uruguay went on to win on penalties, stopping Ghana become the first African team to make the last four. His punishment was to miss the semi-final that his team lost.

* Nov. 20, 2010. Playing for Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Suarez sunk his teeth into PSV Eindhoven player Otman Bakkal's shoulder. The offence, his first of three major biting incidents, earned him a seven-match ban and a nickname in Dutch media of the "Cannibal of Ajax".

* Oct. 15, 2011. Now playing for Liverpool, Suarez was accused of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during a Premier League match. He was banned for eight matches and fined 40,000 pounds ($68,000).

* April 21, 2013. In a match against Chelsea, Suarez also bit defender Branislav Ivanovic on the arm. He was banned for 10 games and further vilified by the British media and public.

* June 24, 2014. In Uruguay's final group match against Italy at the World Cup in Brazil with the score at 0-0, Suarez bit defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder before rolling on the ground and clutching his teeth. The Italians were still protesting when Uruguay scored to put them out of the tournament. FIFA banned him for nine matches, suspended him from any football activity for four months, and fined him 100,000 Swiss francs ($111,000).