RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 FIFA will not speculate about possible punishments for Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez who is being investigated for apparently biting Italian Giorgio Chiellini, soccer's world ruling body said on Wednesday.

"Proceedings are ongoing and we are still at the early stages," FIFA spokeswoman Delia Fischer told reporters.

"We cannot speak about what could potentially happen. This is in the hands of the Disciplinary Committee.

"We will get an update to you later today or tomorrow or whenever they take their decision." (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)