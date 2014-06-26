MANAUS, Brazil, June 26 Reaction to the record nine-match ban imposed on Thursday by FIFA on Uruguay forward Luis Suarez for biting.

Uruguay soccer association's official Twitter feed:

"Strength Luis! More united than ever. Let's go Uruguay!"

FIFA vice-president Jim Boyce:

"I think the punishment handed out by FIFA to Luis Suarez is fully justified. Hopefully he will realise now that behaviour of this type will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Sports equipment firm Adidas:

"Adidas fully supports FIFA's decision. Adidas certainly does not condone Luis Suarez's recent behaviour and we will again be reminding him of the high standards we expect from our players. We have no plan to use Suarez for any additional marketing activities during the 2014 FIFA World Cup."

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo:

"I never bit anyone, I know bites hurt. (If) my kids bite me they are punished in the dark room with the big bad wolf: that's the soccer equivalent of not playing soccer for four months."

Andreas Campomar, author of "Golazo! A history of Latin American football":

"For many Latin Americans the ban will have wider repercussions. It will be construed as the usual high-handedness Europe employs in relation to Latin America. A case of one rule for them and one rule for us."

Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen:

"I think the punishment's fair. Obviously, the worrying thing for any Liverpool supporter was that there was very little or no provocation, and the question is: Will he do it again? Liverpool have got to draw a line under this and say: 'One more indiscretion and it's over'."

Headline in Uruguay newspaper El Pais:

"The Worst Punishment"

Uruguayan lawyer Andres Ramirez:

"I don't want to get into conspiracy theories, but it seems that FIFA isn't interested in letting small countries such as Uruguay advance." (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)