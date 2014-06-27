RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez accused FIFA of an indiscriminate use of power by imposing an "excessive" punishment on striker Luis Suarez and he said he would resign from positions he holds within soccer's governing body.

FIFA had made a "scapegoat" of Suarez who would have the full support of the Uruguayan football authorities, Tabarez told reporters on Friday.

Suarez was banned on Thursday for Uruguay's nine next competitive international matches and from any involvement in football for four months after biting an opponent in Uruguay's 1-0 World Cup Group D win over Italy.

Uruguay play Colombia at the Maracana on Saturday with the winners to meet Brazil or Chile in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)