SALVADOR Brazil Most coaches would be glad to see the back of Spain but Swiss coach Ottmar Hitzfeld said on Thursday the World Cup in Brazil would be poorer for their early departure.

"It's not good for the World Cup. It would be better if Spain stayed on," he told reporters a day after a 2-0 loss to Chile in Rio de Janeiro condemned them to a humiliatingly early exit.

"I have great admiration for Vicente del Bosque and I'm very sorry to see Spain on their way home. They have been great at all the big tournaments of late and they have made us enjoy world football," said the veteran German-born coach. "They demonstrated marvellous skill."

Spain have one more game to play at the World Cup against Australia in Curitiba on Monday but it is now a meaningless encounter with both teams unable to advance in the competition.

Spain were beaten in their first two Group B games, first 5-1 by the Netherlands on Friday and then by Chile on Wednesday.

Hitzfeld coached the Swiss to a surprise 1-0 win over Spain at the start of the last World Cup in South Africa but Spain overcame the setback to go on and win the tournament.

