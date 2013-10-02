BERNE Oct 2 Peru defender Victor Yotun has been banned for two matches after he was sent off for grabbing the arm of Uruguay striker Luis Suarez during their stormy World Cup qualifier last month, FIFA said on Wednesday.

Suarez infuriated the Peruvian team, who felt he was overacting, when he collapsed to the ground and began rolling around in apparent in agony after being pushed in the back.

As Peru players surrounded the writhing Uruguayan, Yotun grabbed his arm, tried to pull him up and was given a straight red card in the incident just before halftime.

Suarez had already won and converted a highly controversial penalty to set Uruguay on their way to 2-1 win which effectively ended Peru's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup.

FIFA's disciplinary committee also handed out two-match bans to Croatia's Josip Simunic, Latvia's Ritvars Rugins and Northern Irelands's Kyle Lafferty in last month's World Cup qualifiers.

Simunic was dismissed for a shocking tackle on Miralem Sulejmani during the 1-1 draw against Serbia. As Sulejmani broke down the left, Simunic rushed across, tripped the Sulejmani and also aimed at a punch at the Serb's back.

The incident led to a pushing match involving several players.

Substitute Lafferty was sent off after only 13 minutes on the pitch in the 4-2 home defeat by Portugal for a late tackle on Joao Pereira and Rugins was dismissed in the 2-1 defeat to Greece.

Serbia were fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($55,200)for problems over the organisation of the match against Croatia and for misbehaviour by their fans.

