Switzerland qualified in style for their first women’s World Cup appearance, winning their European group in with nine victories and one draw.

They blitzed their group, banging in 53 goals and conceding just one, not a bad haul for World Cup neophytes.

Whether that sizzling form carries over into the June 6-July 5 World Cup proper in Canada is the big question. They are still a relatively lowly 19th in the FIFA rankings.

But while their players are new to the World Cup, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is not.

She played in three World Cups for her native Germany, and since taking charge of the Swiss team three years ago has molded an excellent unit that combines a potent attacking threat, with a well drilled defence and a superb level of fitness.

Ramona Bachmann and Lara Dickenmann are prolific scorers. Bachmann, a professional since the age of 16, has averaged nearly a goal every other game in a long and impressive international career, while Dickenmann notched 10 goals in the qualifying phase.

Nonetheless, the bookmakers do not fancy the chances of the Swiss, listing them at 80/1 to win the competition.

The Swiss have been drawn in a relatively easy Group C. Their chief adversary will be Japan, but Cameroon and Ecuador should be easier pickings.

Switzerland should advance out of its group, perhaps not as the winner, but more likely the runner-up.

