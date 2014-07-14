BRASILIA, July 14 Following is a brief analysis of how each of the 32 finalists at the World Cup performed in Brazil:

Winners

Germany

Germany won the World Cup for a fourth time and became the first European team to lift the trophy in the Americas thanks to a brilliant goal by substitute Mario Goetze seven minutes from the end of extra time that secured a 1-0 victory over a dogged Argentina side in Sunday's final.

Joachim Loew's side thoroughly deserved their triumph and perhaps the abiding memory of their campaign, along with their win at the Maracana in front of Chancellor Angela Merkel, was their stunning semi-final performance when they shocked the soccer world by thrashing Brazil 7-1.

Runners-up

Argentina

Seeking a third World Cup and first since 1986, Argentina had their chances in the final but came up just short after a series of performances marked by the brilliance of captain Lionel Messi and some superb defending and team work.

Messi struck four times in the group stage and set up Angel Di Maria to score the winner against Switzerland in the last 16 but the four-times world player of the year was unable to carry his nation to the title and turned in a subdued performance in the final against a well-organised German side.

Third

Netherlands

A relatively inexperienced team bolstered by stalwarts like captain Robin van Persie and winger Arjen Robben were given little chance of emulating the achievement of four years ago when they reached the final.

But they came mighty close to doing just that under canny coach Louis van Gaal, opening their campaign by thrashing holders Spain 5-1 before being edged out on penalties by Argentina in the last four and comfortably beating hosts Brazil 3-0 in the third-place playoff.

Fourth

Brazil

Anything less than victory on home soil was always going to be seen as a failure but nobody could have predicted Brazil would suffer a 7-1 humbling at the hands of Germany in the semi-finals, one of the greatest shocks in soccer history.

Deprived of injured talisman Neymar and inspirational captain Thiago Silva, who was suspended, Luiz Felipe Scolari's side were torn to shreds and the players followed up with another woeful performance to lose 3-0 to the Netherlands in the third-place playoff.

Quarter-finals

Colombia

The flamboyant South Americans provided some of the standout moments of the tournament, from James Rodriguez's stunning volley in the 2-0 defeat of Uruguay in the last 16 to the team's catchy dance-routine goal celebration.

Rodriguez, the tournament's top scorer with six goals, was inconsolable after Colombia were eliminated 2-1 in a bruising quarter-final battle with Brazil but Jose Pekerman's side went far further than expected despite the absence of leading striker Radamel Falcao.

France

Another team who outperformed following low expectations, France impressed by cruising through their group matches and beating Nigeria 2-0 in the first knock-out round.

Their limitations in attack were exposed in the 1-0 defeat by Germany but Les Bleus went some way towards restoring their image after their debacle in South Africa four years ago, when their campaign was wrecked by in-fighting and ill-discipline.

Costa Rica

Inspired by outstanding goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Costa Rica stunned Uruguay in their opening game before going on to beat Italy and draw with England to top a group featuring three former champions.

The Ticos remained unbeaten in normal or extra time but for all their defensive prowess it was ultimately a lack of firepower that ended their hopes and they were knocked out on penalties by the Dutch.

Belgium

Touted as potential dark horses, Belgium departed after a 1-0 loss to Argentina with a sense of unfinished business but also having laid down a marker for future tournaments.

With a relatively youthful squad, including talented keeper Thibaut Courtois, the Red Devils were outwitted by a tactically-superior Argentina in the last eight but showed they have the potential to develop into a force to be reckoned with.

Last 16

Chile

After brushing aside Australia, Chile eliminated defending champions Spain with a 2-0 win at the Maracana and gave the Dutch a run for their money in their next group match before an agonising reverse to hosts Brazil on penalties.

It was the fourth time the Brazilians had knocked them out of the World Cup but once the disappointment of defeat passed, Chileans were able to draw comfort from another admirable World Cup performance.

Uruguay

Tough-tackling Uruguay beat England and Italy in the group stages, contributing to the early elimination of the European pair, but their campaign foundered after forward Luis Suarez was sent home in disgrace after biting an opponent.

The second-round exit was in stark contrast to Uruguay's march to the semi-finals in 2010 but without Suarez leading the line and apparently worn out by the controversy they slipped to a limp 2-0 defeat by Colombia.

Algeria

Algeria's battling display in a 2-1 loss to Germany on their first appearance in the knockout round not only won them many admirers but also marked them out as one of the favourites for next year's African Nations Cup.

Under Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who confirmed he was stepping down after the tournament, the North Africans were full of fight, disciplined and showed outstanding fitness in unexpectedly taking the Germans to extra time.

Nigeria

The African champions will draw satisfaction from advancing to the knockout phase but showed no signs of palpable progress.

Their four matches, including the 2-0 defeat to France that knocked them out, served only to emphasise the extremes in their play, from the sublime in attack and sporadically brilliant goalkeeping to slapstick in defence.

Mexico

The soccer gods who had smiled on Mexico during their troubled qualifying campaign finally abandoned El Tri, who held hosts Brazil to a 0-0 draw in the group phase thanks to the heroics of keeper Guillermo Ochoa, when they were just minutes away from reaching the last eight.

Two late goals, including a disputed penalty in stoppage time, consigned the Mexicans to a 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands and a sixth successive exit in the round of 16.

Greece

Greece's departure came as no real surprise after they again struggled for goals at a major tournament, netting only three in four games and suffering a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of vastly superior Colombia.

The southern Europeans had qualified twice before but managed just two goals in their previous six World Cup matches, in 1994 and 2010, and were eliminated on penalties by surprise packages Costa Rica.

Switzerland

Ottmar Hitzfeld's vibrant side of second-generation immigrants, epitomised by the cheeky skills of Kosovo-born Xherdan Shaqiri, were a far cry from the teams which bored fans rigid at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Their four games in Brazil produced more goals and excitement than their previous two campaigns combined, with seven for and seven against, including a memorable Shaqiri hat-trick against Honduras, before they fell 1-0 to Argentina.

United States

Coach Juergen Klinsmann squeezed everything he could out of his squad of gritty and determined players but the team were ultimately hamstrung by a lack of creativity in midfield and a dearth of genuine goal scorers.

Tim Howard produced one of the all-time great goalkeeping performances against Belgium, pulling off a record 16 saves, but Klinsmann's side came up short following fine performances against Portugal and Ghana in the group stage.

Group A

Croatia

A battling but unimaginative Croatia discovered that a wealth of experience can only get teams so far if it is coupled with a lack of youth.

Expected by fans to reach the World Cup knockout round for the first time since 1998, when they finished third, the Croatians slumped to 3-1 defeats by Brazil and Mexico which meant another early exit.

Cameroon

Cameroon showed glimpses of fighting spirit in their final group game against Brazil but for a second successive tournament the overriding image was one of ill-discipline, conflict and greed, with the players striking over bonus payments even before the tournament began.

Already out of contention after defeats by Mexico and Croatia and without injured captain Samuel Eto'o, Cameroon had the hosts on the back foot for periods before they were handsomely beaten.

Group B

Spain

With many of the players who helped Spain win back-to-back European titles with a debut World Cup triumph in between still in the side, the holders were expected to go deep in the tournament.

But they never recovered from a 5-1 drubbing by 2010 runners-up the Netherlands in their opening game and crashed out after losing 2-0 to Chile in their second outing with the reputations of key figures like captain Iker Casillas and centre back Sergio Ramos in tatters.

Australia

The 3-0 defeat by Spain in their final game, their third loss in three group outings, ensured that 2014 would be the least successful of Australia's four World Cup campaigns.

However, coach Ange Postecoglou was not alone in thinking that, taking their campaign as a whole, his young and inexperienced squad showed enough positives to provide considerable optimism for the future.

Group C

Ivory Coast

The contentious refereeing decision that eliminated the Africans extended a calamitous record for a golden generation of players who must now feel permanently jinxed.

Ivory Coast were just minutes from going through to the second round when a controversial call gave opponents Greece a stoppage-time penalty and a 2-1 win, confirming their reputation as "chokers" for their habit of failing within sight of victory.

Japan

Italian coach Alberto Zaccheroni instilled flair, creativity and goals in his four years in charge but he could not find a cure for the mental flaws that prevented his side showcasing those talents on the biggest stage.

The Asian champions slumped meekly out after a winless showing from a pool they had more than enough skill and talent to escape from.

Group D

Italy

Italy's campaign ended in sadly familiar style with bickering and recriminations against the referee, yet it was a general lack of quality, especially in attack, which caused their downfall.

Coach Cesare Prandelli offered frank criticism on the state of Italian football as he announced his resignation immediately after the 1-0 defeat by Uruguay, which condemned the four-times champions to a second successive group stage elimination. Their tally of two goals was their lowest since 1966 when they were eliminated by North Korea in a national humiliation.

England

A 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in their final group game following defeats by fellow former champions Italy and Uruguay meant a swift departure after England's worst World Cup campaign since 1958.

There was not enough quality or self-belief, or faith from coach Roy Hodgson in his youngsters when it was most needed, and the coach's questionable tactics raised doubts about his future.

Group E

Ecuador

Ecuador became the only South American team not to advance beyond the group stage when they had captain Antonio Valencia sent off against France in their final game and could only manage a 0-0 draw.

They never recovered from the defeat in their first match of the tournament, a come-from-behind 2-1 win for Switzerland with a last-gasp winner, and a 2-1 victory against Honduras was as good as it got for coach Reinaldo Rueda's side.

Honduras

Honduras dreamed of a first appearance in the last 16 at their third World Cup but were sent packing with a consolation that only underscored their limitations: a lone goal in three outings.

Carlo Costly's strike against Ecuador broke the team's 32-year World Cup goal drought but coach Luis Fernando Suarez, who said he was stepping down after the 3-0 reverse to Switzerland that ended his team's participation, dismissed the historic moment as an irrelevance.

Group F

Bosnia

The debutants gave Argentina a run for their money in losing their opening game 2-1 but coach Safet Susic came under fire for using a cagey 4-5-1 formation which ensured his team had only pride to play for against Iran.

Bosnia played with more adventure in their final match and were rewarded with a 3-1 success, their first World Cup win, to finish third in the group.

Iran

With reputations enhanced by a series of resolute displays, Iran justifiably left Brazil with their heads held high but the departure of coach Carlos Queiroz after the team's exit leaves the future uncertain.

The tactical nous of the popular Queiroz was on display as the Iranians held African champions Nigeria and came with seconds of repeating the trick against twice former champions Argentina before they bowed out with defeat by Bosnia.

Group G

Portugal

Portugal's players were reduced to trotting out tired cliches about doing their best but their comments were as lacklustre as their football as they tried to explain their elimination thanks to a 4-0 loss to Germany, a 2-2 draw with the United States and 2-1 win over Ghana.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo never lived up to his world player of the year status and the World Cup seemed a tournament too far for the Real Madrid forward after his record haul of 17 goals helped the La Liga club win a 10th European title last season.

Ghana

Ghana exited after finishing bottom of their group at the end of a tumultuous three days marked by the expulsion from the squad of midfielders Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng and a training ground strike.

Although they gave favourites Germany a scare in a 2-2 draw, the wheels came off as the players refused to train in a bid to try and force the payment of promised bonuses, which arrived 24 hours later on a charter plane.

Group H

Russia

An uninspired Russia huffed and puffed their way through a 1-1 draw with South Korea, a 1-0 loss to Belgium and a 1-1 draw with Algeria that sent them out and their campaign will probably only be remembered for an absurd goalkeeping howler against the Koreans.

Their failure under experienced Italian coach Fabio Capello raised concerns about the side's prospects in 2018 when Russia hosts the tournament as the squad was clearly not good enough to succeed at the top level.

South Korea

South Korea have grown used to the taste of the World Cup knockout rounds since savouring it for the first time on their run to the 2002 semi-finals and falling at the first hurdle in Brazil was hard to swallow.

After a creditable 1-1 draw with Russia in their opener, Korea's defensive frailty was exposed by Algeria, who romped to a 4-2 win in Porto Alegre and a 1-0 loss to 10-man Belgium confirmed their exit. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by Ed Osmond)