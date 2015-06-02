Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Thailand:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: None

Best performance: N/A

Drawn in Group B with Germany, Norway and Ivory Coast.

- -

Coach: Nuengrutai Srathongvian

Nuengrutai became the national team's first female coach when she took over in April 2014. Proved successful in her initial task of leading the side to World Cup qualification via the Asian Women's Cup. Worked as the senior national team assistant before taking the head role and also oversees women's youth teams at under-16 and under-19 level. Continues to coach domestic league side BG-CAS based in Khon Kaen and is a strong advocate of copying Spain's quick possession-based football.

- -

Key player: Kanjana Sungngeon. Age: 28. Forward

Strong and quick, the 28-year-old can lead the line or add pace on the wings. Kanjana was the heroine for Thailand when she scored both goals in the 2-1 victory over hosts Vietnam at last year's Asian Women's Cup that secured a first World Cup appearance for the country.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 29

- -

How they qualified: Beat Vietnam in a fifth-place playoff at the 2014 Asian Women's Cup.

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Warapom Boonsing, Sukanya Chor, Charoenying, Yada Sengyong

Defenders: Darut Changlook, Natthakam Chinwong, Duangnapa Sritala, Ainon Phancha, Warunee Phetwiset, Sunisa Srantghaisong, Khwanruedi Saengchan

Midfielders: Pikul Khueanpet, Silawan Intamee, Naphat Seesraum, Wilaipom Boothduang, Anootsara Maijarem, Rattikan Thongsombut, Kanjana Sungngoen

Forwards: Nisa Romyen, Orathai Srimanee, Taneekam Dangda, Thanatta Chawong, Alisa Rukpinij, Irravadee Makris

(Compiled by John O'Brien; Editing by Frank Pingue)