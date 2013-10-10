A view is seen of the construction of the Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara

SAO PAULO More than six million requests for World Cup tickets were made during the first sales period that ended on Thursday.

A total of 6,164,682 requests came in from 203 countries, soccer's governing body FIFA said in a statement.

The large majority, 70.86 percent, were from host nation Brazil and most were for the cheapest Category Four tickets that cost between 30 reais and 330 reais.

A total of 726,067 requests were made for the opening match in Sao Paulo on June 12 while 751,165 sought tickets for the final in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium on July 13.

Neither ground holds more than 80,000 spectators.

FIFA will inform all applicants if their request was successful by November 4.

The process reopens between November 5 and November 28 when tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

