SAO PAULO FIFA are to put around 180,000 'last minute' World Cup tickets on sale to fans on Wednesday, the organisation said.

Tickets are still available for all 64 matches in Brazil and they can be bought online as well as at the ticketing centres in the 12 World Cup venues across Brazil, FIFA said.

"As of midnight of Tuesday, 3 June 2014, about 180,000 tickets will be up for sale on www.FIFA.com/tickets, in addition to those tickets that are currently available," the world governing body said in a statement.

The World Cup's first match takes place on June 12 in Sao Paulo when the host nation takes on Croatia.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)