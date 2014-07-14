RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14 Ray Whelan, the fugitive chief executive of a Swiss hospitality company implicated in an investigation into the illegal resale of VIP World Cup tickets surrendered himself to a Rio de Janeiro court on Monday, a court press spokeswoman said.

Whelan gave himself up to the Rio de Janeiro-state Justice Tribunal in downtown Rio and will be picked up by police shortly, the court said.

Rio state prosecutors have accused 12 people of engaging in criminal organisation, bribery, money-laundering and tax evasion in connection with a World Cup ticket "scalping" ring.

Scalping, or reselling tickets for profit, is illegal in Brazil. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Jeb Blount, editing by Ed Osmond)