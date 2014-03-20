MADRID, March 20 Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has not given up on making Spain's World Cup squad and will work hard to convince coach Vicente del Bosque he deserves a place with the defending champions in Brazil.

Torres, who turns 30 on Thursday, faces stiff competition from the likes of Diego Costa, Alvaro Negredo, Fernando Llorente and David Villa, but believes if Chelsea have a successful end to the season and he plays an important role, he can secure a place in Del Bosque's final 23-man group.

"The World Cup is not just any tournament," Torres, who has scored 35 goals in 106 appearances for Spain, said in an interview published in As sports daily on Thursday.

"Those who go must be the best prepared and that's why you have a coach who picks the squad," added the former Atletico Madrid and Liverpool player.

"I will work, which is the only thing I know how to do, and the final part of the (club) season is very important.

"We are up there in the (domestic) league, through to the next round of the Champions League and it could be a great end to the season.

"The more important matches you play and the more things you are fighting for the greater the demands and that is when I have performed best.

"The World Cup is just around the corner and those who are in the best form will be the ones to go."

Torres has had an indifferent season with Chelsea, netting nine goals in 30 appearances, and coach Jose Mourinho has typically preferred Samuel Eto'o to the Spaniard.

There was no place for Torres in Del Bosque's most recent squad, the last before he has to name a preliminary 30-man group for the finals, but if he has a run of good form in the next couple of months he could still be in with a chance of going to Brazil given his proven goal-scoring record with La Roja.

"The national team is very special for me," Torres, who scored in the finals of Euro 2008 and Euro 2012, told As.

"Getting called up has always been an emotional experience whether it's the first, the 100th or the 107th time." (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)