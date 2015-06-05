WELLINGTON Six-times champions Argentina have suffered an ignominious early exit from the under-20 World Cup in New Zealand after they drew their final Group B game 0-0 in Wellington on Friday.

The pre-tournament favourites have finished with just two points following a draw with Panama and loss to Ghana, who won the group with seven points after they beat the Central Americans 1-0 in Auckland.

Austria finished second in the group on five points, with Argentina third. They have no chance of qualifying as one of the four best-placed third teams who also advance to the round of 16 along with each of the group winners and runners-up.

Argentina's Giovanni Simeone had several chances in the first half to ensure his side advanced but was denied by some superb saves from Tino Casali.

The River Plate striker also unintentionally blocked a goal-bound shot by Nicolas Tripichio in the 10th minute.

In Auckland, Emmanuel Boateng's 74th minute goal was enough to send the 2009 champions Ghana through to the knockout phase.

