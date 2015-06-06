WELLINGTON Portugal charged into the knockout rounds of the under-20 World Cup on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat of Colombia while Serbia also advanced after sending Mexico crashing out of the tournament.

A 1-1 draw between Mali and Uruguay was enough for both sides to reach the last 16, while Senegal kept their campaign alive with a 2-1 win over eliminated Qatar.

Local fans were also celebrating as Saturday's results ensured hosts New Zealand would progress as one of the four best third-place finishers in the group stage.

Portugal's emphatic win in Dunedin put them top of Group C, but it was a late consolation goal by Santos Borre that proved crucial by allowing Colombia to sneak through.

Serbia also emerged top of the heap in Group D, with a 2-0 win over Mexico, who fell behind after two minutes from a defensive lapse that saw Nemanja Maksimovic score from a set piece.

The Mali-Uruguay tie left both sides equal on points and goal tallies, forcing the drawing of lots to decide their final place in Group D.

Uruguay won the game of chance to be second in the group, but third-placed Mali also go through.

Senegal's 2-1 win over Qatar in Hamilton left them third in Group C and facing an anxious wait for other results on Sunday to see whether they advance.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)