KIEV Oct 16 Montenegro joined England on top of the World Cup Group H qualifying table with a surprise 1-0 victory in Ukraine as the home team's hopes received a serious jolt on Tuesday.

Dejan Damjanovic scored the only goal in the 45th minute after good work down the right by Stevan Jovetic.

Jovetic then missed a golden chance to make it 2-0 when his scuffed penalty was saved by keeper Andriy Pyatov after Evhen Selin brought down Miodrag Dzudovic 10 minutes from time.

Ukraine defender Oleksander Kucher and Montenegro keeper Mladen Bozovic were booked for brawling during a break in play.

The hosts were without coach Oleg Blokhin after he had an operation last week to treat thrombosis.

It was due to be Blokhin's last game in charge before he takes over as coach of Dynamo Kiev on a full-time basis.

Montenegro have seven points from three games, level with group leaders England who had their match with Poland in Warsaw on Tuesday put back 24 hours because of a waterlogged pitch.

Ukraine have two points and are third from bottom. (Created by Igor Nitsak; editing by Tony Jimenez)