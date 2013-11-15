KIEV Nov 15 Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris started the first leg of France's World Cup playoff tie against Ukraine in Kiev on Friday, 12 days after suffering concussion in a Premier League game.

The Tottenham Hotspur keeper, who was knocked out after a collision with Everton's Romelu Lukaku on Nov. 3, missed last weekend's game against Newcastle United as a precaution as well as a Europa League encounter.

Tottenham staff came under fire for allowing Lloris to resume the game after losing consciousness in the goalless draw against Everton.

Lloris, however, trained with France this week as Les Bleus look to secure a 2014 World Cup finals spot. (Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Mark Meadows)