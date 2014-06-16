SETE LAGOAS, Brazil, June 16 Still smarting from a shock opening defeat, Uruguay's coach and captain said on Monday they were working on how to annul England's speedy strikers in a "life-or-death" Group D clash.

Although last World Cup semi-finalists Uruguay ended surprisingly well beaten 3-1 by Costa Rica, many considered England hard done by in a 2-1 defeat by Italy after one of their best attacking performances under coach Roy Hodgson.

"England deserved better luck," Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez told reporters after a training session at the team's hotel in rolling countryside outside Sete Lagaos town.

"The English attackers showed their great technical potential. They're fast in decision-making and running. We have to limit them, because they are going to repeat that offensive style against us," he added.

Also known for their attacking prowess, Uruguay's Tabarez declined to confirm if striker Luis Suarez would start against England. The Liverpool forward has recovered from knee cartilage surgery but is short of match fitness and practice.

"It's a possibility he will play, I can't say more," said Tabarez, known as "El Maestro" or "The Teacher" at home.

"It's a tough game but not impossible. We need a victory in order to progress, they do too."

Uruguay captain and defender Diego Lugano, familiar with the English style from the Premier League where he plays for West Bromwich Albion, said the team was doubly motivated after their disappointing debut.

"It's life or death on Thursday. We're up against two of the best in the world now (England and Italy). It's an enormous challenge," said Lugano, a veteran of the 2010 finals in South Africa where Uruguay finished in fourth place.

Expected to breeze past Costa Rica, the South Americans were devastated after their capitulation.

"We were annoyed, furious, disappointed," Lugano said.

"But you have to be mature and understand this is football, mistakes cost you hard. Now we're united again. Our faith is intact. We mustn't lose our heads, lose our way. We must keep having fun and dreaming."

England will be hoping the scintillating Suarez does not make it for Thursday, but even without him Uruguay have another of the world's best strikers, Edinson Cavani, at their disposal.

"We hope Luis is fine and plays but if not, then it's up to the rest of us," Lugano said. "The English players are fast and strong. That demands a lot of the defenders. It's not going to be easy. We have to improve." (Editing by Ed Osmond)