MONTEVIDEO Feb 4 Uruguay will play Northern Ireland in a World Cup warm-up match at the Centenario on May 30, a Uruguayan FA (AUF) official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Uruguay, who face fellow former world champions England and Italy at this year's finals in Brazil, have already secured friendlies with Austria in Klagenfurt on May 5 and Slovenia in Montevideo on June 4 having sought out European opponents.

Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay side kick off Group D against Costa Rica in Fortaleza on June 14 before they face England in Sao Paulo on June 19 and Italy in Natal on June 24. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)