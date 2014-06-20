SAO PAULO, June 20 The image of an ecstatic Luis Suárez celebrating his second goal against England on his knees, arms aloft and face up to the sky gave Uruguay's 2-1 victory a miraculous aura.

But even if his incredible comeback after undergoing knee surgery just a month ago kept Uruguay alive in the World Cup it also exposed the South American team's dangerous Suarez-dependence going forward.

With his predator-instinct still intact, the 27-year old Liverpool striker took the two changes he had to torment England's defence at Sao Paulo's Corinthians arena.

However he was understandably slow and a cramp in his leg forced him to leave the pitch in a stretcher two minutes before the end of the game.

"Our team really revolves around him," captain Diego Lugano, who was left out of Thursday's game due to a knee injury, told FIFA's website after the match.

"We'd love to have (another) 10 players of his ability ... But we've got a few guys who can make a difference, like he does with his brilliance, and the rest of us are all grafters."

Lugano was perhaps being too humble. But it is true that without his poster-boy Uruguay had suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat against Costa Rica in its debut days before, leaving many wondering whether the team that cruised to the semifinal in South Africa 2010 was now too old.

Stressing how far Suárez's can go for his team, coach Oscar Tabárez later told journalists by the time he scored the second goal he had been suffering from cramp for 20 minutes.

"I am very confident of what Luis Suárez can do in the last quarter of the field," he said.

And that is why Suárez will surely start against Group D leader Italy on Tuesday in the northeastern city of Natal, a match Tabárez described as "tough test."

"We need to have the same attitude, big physical commitment and a lot of intensity," Uruguay's coach said.

To do so Uruguay could also repeat some of the other four changes Tabárez made against England, replacing veteran Lugano with 19-year old defender José María Giménez and injecting more energy into the midfield with Alvaro González and Nicolás Lodeiro.

"Great victory to keep dreaming," wrote Edinson Cavani, Suarez's partner in Uruguay's attack, on his Twitter account @ECananiOfficial.

"This group never gives up." (Reporting by Esteban Israel, Editing by Nigel Hunt)