MONTEVIDEO May 24 Penarol defender Carlos Valdez has earned a recall to Uruguay's squad for next month's friendly against France, a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela and the Confederations Cup.

Valdez last played in a World Cup qualifier against Colombia in September 2009 and missed out on the 2010 finals in South Africa where Uruguay reached the last four.

One of four home-based players in a 28-man squad, Valdez's most recent international was a friendly against Angola in Lisbon in August 2010.

Juventus defender Martin Caceres is back in coach Oscar Tabarez's squad after missing two qualifiers in March following a car accident.

Uruguay host France at the Centenario in Montevideo on June 5 then travel to Venezuela for a qualifier on June 11 which Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who is serving a 10-match ban in England for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during a Premier League match, will miss through suspension.

Tabarez is hoping Suarez will not have lost much match fitness missing Liverpool's last four matches in the Premier League season.

Uruguay are in danger of missing out on the 2014 finals in Brazil after taking only two points from their last six qualifiers. They are sixth in the South American group from which the top four go through and the fifth-placed team plays off against an Asian rival for one more berth.

Home fans were polled earlier this month by a local newspaper as to whether they would jeer France defender Patrice Evra during the friendly before it turned out he was being rested by coach Didier Deschamps and would not be on the South American tour which also includes a match against Brazil.

Manchester United's Evra was racially insulted by Suarez last season with the striker being suspended for eight matches. Uruguayans were incensed that Suarez should have been regarded in England as a racist and been so severely punished by the FA.

At the June 15-30 Confederations Cup in Brazil, the Copa America holders are in Group B with world champions Spain, Nigeria and Tahiti.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Olimpia), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad), Juan Castillo (Danubio)

Defenders: Alejandro Silva (Olimpia), Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica), Carlos Valdez, Matias Aguirregaray (both Penarol), Diego Lugano (Malaga), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Andres Scotti (Nacional) Sebastian Coates (Liverpool), Martin Caceres (Juventus)

Midfielders: Alvaro Gonzalez (Lazio), Alvaro Pereira, Walter Gargano (both Inter Milan), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Palermo), Diego Perez (Bologna), Sebastian Eguren (Libertad), Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid), Gaston Ramirez (Southampton), Nicolas Lodeiro (Botafogo)

Forwards: Luis Suarez (Liverpool), Edinson Cavani (Napoli), Abel Hernandez (Palermo), Diego Forlan (Internacional), Cristian Stuani (Espanyol), Gonzalo Castro (Real Sociedad)