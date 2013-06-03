BUENOS AIRES Venezuela's meteoric rise as a soccer nation will not be complete until the team qualifies for the World Cup finals, according to central defender Oswaldo Vizcarrondo.

The South American nation's progress in the past decade is marked by reaching the Copa America quarter-finals for the first time as hosts in 2007 and the semi-finals in Argentina in 2011.

The team, called "La Vinotinto" (red wine) for their burgundy strip, are fifth in the South American qualifying group with five matches remaining, outside the four automatic berths for a place at Brazil 2014 but in a playoff for a fifth place for the region.

"We can't be satisfied with what we achieved at the Copa America (and) how we're doing in the qualifiers," Vizcarrondo told Reuters ahead of Venezuela's next qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz on Friday.

"We have to keep progressing because the only way Venezuelan players can be a part of the world elite is by going to a World Cup," he said in an interview.

The 1.9-metre Vizcarrondo, who wears his long frizzy hair in a pony tail, said Venezuela's confidence is based on their belief in the form they have shown in recent international competition though he is well aware of how tough it is to reach the finals.

"We've got five finals left but, without dismissing our rivals' qualities, we have a good national team squad," he said after a practice with his Argentine club Lanus, who also happen to wear a burgundy strip, in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

"The qualifiers are a struggle, you go to high altitude (in Bolivia and Ecuador), you go to Paraguay where it's very hot and humid, then you head for Chile where it's cold," Vizcarrondo said.

"You've got to overcome all these types of circumstances if you want to achieve your objective which is to get to a World Cup."

TOUGH DEFENSES

The 29-year-old also said the tight marking of South American defences made the qualifiers very hard for players expected to make the difference with their ball skills like Lionel Messi who struggled at first to replicate his Barcelona form for Argentina.

He said players in the European leagues were accustomed to finding more space.

"We don't give as much room...and I think that's where they find themselves impeded," said Vizcarrondo, who is playing in his second qualifying series.

"We South American central defenders, above all, are constantly aggressive... breathing down rivals' necks, and I think that bothers them."

Vizcarrondo, a member of a Venezuelan generation whose best players have broken the barriers and gone to play in bigger foreign leagues, had experience in Colombia, Paraguay and Mexico before coming to Lanus on loan from Mexico City giants America.

He denied football was a long way behind baseball in popularity in his country, saying there was a huge dormant fan base before the national team made a name for itself.

"The problem was fans could not identify with the national team or the clubs... but when you get positive results, and we are at international level, the people can identify (with that)," he said.

Before venturing abroad, Vizcarrondo spent his formative years and his early professional career at his home town club Caracas FC, where he won three league titles and competed regularly in the Libertadores Cup, South America's elite club competition.

JUNIOR SUCCESSES

"Maybe what we are going to sow by qualifying will be picked up by future generations. I hope there will be continuity and we don't get stuck at one golden generation," he said.

"Progress is being reflected in the under-17 team going to the World Cup and two years ago the under-20s qualified for their World Cup."

Vizcarrondo named three national coaches who had each in their own way contributed towards the higher position Venezuela now holds in South America.

He said the late Argentine former Independiente coach "Pato" Pastoriza had begun to change the players' losing mentality.

"Then came Richard Paez, who is a motivator, he's the one who gave me my national team debut," he said.

"Before going into a match we were already losing 5-0 and he changed that philosophy while at the same time bringing on the skills of Venezuelan players, who have very good technique.

"Now we have Cesar (Farias) who transmits a lot of things, he's a football obsessive, like today's style of coaches, (Jose) Mourinho, (Marcelo) Bielsa, who study the game a lot," he added.

"He managed to qualify for an under-20 World Cup and he's determined, like us players, with the same philosophy, to reach that good (senior World Cup) port." (Additional reporting by Luis Ampuero, editing by Justin Palmer)