Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 12 Wales midfielder Gareth Bale scored with a penalty and a scorching drive in the last 10 minutes to earn a 2-1 home win over Scotland on Friday and re-energise his side's outside hopes of a rare World Cup finals appearance.
Scotland midfielder James Morrison coolly slotted in the opener after 27 minutes of the Group A qualifying clash after early exchanges characterised by some highly robust challenges from the British rivals.
Forward Steven Fletcher, returning after a long hiatus following a row with the national team management, had a header ruled out after the break for the visitors before Bale struck when he won and converted a spot kick in the pouring rain.
The Tottenham Hotspur winger then showed he was a class above everyone else when he picked up the ball from a free kick, ambled forward and sent a 25-metre rocket into the far corner.
The win gave Wales their first points of the campaign after three games as they seek a first World Cup appearance since 1958 while the Scots were left on two points after a rematch of the 1985 qualifier where their great manager Jock Stein died. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (