Oct 12 Wales midfielder Gareth Bale scored with a penalty and a scorching drive in the last 10 minutes to earn a 2-1 home win over Scotland on Friday and re-energise his side's outside hopes of a rare World Cup finals appearance.

Scotland midfielder James Morrison coolly slotted in the opener after 27 minutes of the Group A qualifying clash after early exchanges characterised by some highly robust challenges from the British rivals.

Forward Steven Fletcher, returning after a long hiatus following a row with the national team management, had a header ruled out after the break for the visitors before Bale struck when he won and converted a spot kick in the pouring rain.

The Tottenham Hotspur winger then showed he was a class above everyone else when he picked up the ball from a free kick, ambled forward and sent a 25-metre rocket into the far corner.

The win gave Wales their first points of the campaign after three games as they seek a first World Cup appearance since 1958 while the Scots were left on two points after a rematch of the 1985 qualifier where their great manager Jock Stein died. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)