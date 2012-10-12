Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 12 Wales 2 Scotland 1 - World Cup qualifying Group A result.
In Cardiff
Scorers:
Wales: Gareth Bale 81pen, 89
Scotland: James Morrison 27
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Wales: 1-Lewis Price; 3-Benjamin Davies, 6-Ashley Williams, 5-Darcy Blake, 2-Christopher Gunter; 8-Joseph Ledley (18-Hal Robson-Kanu 71), 10-Aaron Ramsey, 7-Joe Allen, 11-Gareth Bale, 4-David Vaughan, 9-Steven Morison (13-Craig Davies 65)
Scotland: 1-Allan McGregor, 2-Alan Hutton, 4-Christophe Berra, 5-Gary Caldwell, 6-Shaun Maloney, 11-James Morrison (14-Kenny Miller 85), 8-Scott Brown (10-Charlie Adam 45+1), 7-Darren Fletcher, 9-Steven Fletcher, 15-Kris Commons (16-Jamie Mackie 85), 20-Daniel Fox
Referee: Florian Meyer (Germany) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (