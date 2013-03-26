Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
March 26 Wales 1 Croatia 2 - World Cup qualifying Group A result.
In Swansea
Scorers:
Wales: Gareth Bale 21 penalty
Croatia: Dejan Lovren 77, Eduardo 87
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Wales: 1-Glyn Myhill, 2-Chris Gunter, 3-Ben Davies, 4-Joe Ledley, 5-James Collins, 6-Ashley Williams, 7-Jonathan Williams (17-Simon Church 84), 8-Craig Bellamy, 9-Hal Robson-Kanu (16-Ashley Richards 64), 10-Andrew King, 11-Gareth Bale
Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa, 2-Ivan Strinic (18-Ivica Olic 73), 6-Dejan Lovren, 5-Vedran Corluka, 7-Ivan Rakitic, 10-Luka Modric, 11-Darijo Srna, 15-Sammir (4-Mateo Kovacic 61), 17-Mario Mandzukic, 16-Milan Badelj (13-Gordon Schildenfeld 46), 22-Eduardo
Referee: Luca Banti (Italy)
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.