GATINEAU Quebec Dec 6 Group stage fixtures for the 2015 Women's World Cup that will be held in Canada from June 6 to July 5.

June 6 Group A (Edmonton) Canada v China New Zealand v Netherlands - - June 7 Group B (Ottawa) Germany v Ivory Coast Norway v Thailand - - June 8 Group C (Vancouver) Japan v Switzerland Cameroon v Ecuador

Group D (Winnipeg) United States v Australia Sweden v Nigeria - - June 9 Group F (Moncton) Colombia v Mexico France v England Group E (Montreal) Brazil v South Korea Spain v Costa Rica - - June 11 Group A (Edmonton) China v Netherlands Canada v New Zealand Group B (Ottawa) Ivory Coast v Thailand Germany v Norway - - June 12 Group D (Winnipeg) Australia v Nigeria United States v Sweden Group C (Vancouver) Switzerland v Ecuador Japan v Cameroon - - June 13 Group F (Moncton) France v Colombia England v Mexico Group E (Montreal) Brazil v Spain South Korea v Costa Rica - - June 15 Group B Thailand v Germany (Winnipeg) Ivory Coast v Norway (Moncton) Group A China v New Zealand (Winnipeg) Netherlands v Canada (Montreal) - - June 16 Group D Australia v Sweden (Edmonton) Nigeria v United States (Vancouver) Group C Switzerland v Cameroon (Edmonton) Ecuador v Japan (Winnipeg) - - June 17 Group F Mexico v France (Ottawa) England v Colombia (Montreal) Group E South Korea v Spain (Ottawa) Costa Rica v Brazil (Moncton)