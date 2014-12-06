GATINEAU, Quebec Dec 6 Groups for the 2015 women's World Cup drawn on Saturday (Prefix denotes FIFA world ranking. City after group designates venue.) Group A (Edmonton) (8) Canada (14) China (19) New Zealand (15) Netherlands Group B (Ottawa) (2) Germany (64) Ivory Coast (9) Norway (30) Thailand Group C (Vancouver) (3) Japan (18) Switzerland (55) Cameroon (49) Ecuador Group D (Winnipeg) (1) United States (10) Australia (5) Sweden (35) Nigeria Group E (Montreal) (6) Brazil (17) South Korea (16) Spain (40) Costa Rica Group F (Moncton) (4) France (7) England (31) Colombia (25) Mexico (Compiled by Steve Keating. Editing by Gene Cherry)