GATINEAU Quebec Dec 6 Concerns over artificial turf were replaced by worries over opponents as number one ranked Olympic champions the United States found themselves in the 'Group of Death' at the 2015 women's World Cup draw on Saturday.

The Americans were placed in Group D alongside fifth ranked Sweden, who conceded just one goal in 10 qualifying matches, 10th ranked Australia and African champions Nigeria.

For a few hours at least the draw put the focus was back on the sport and next year's tournament rather than a roiling dispute between FIFA and a group of top international players who have filed a lawsuit against world soccer's governing body and the Canadian Soccer Association claiming discrimination over being forced to play the tournament on artificial turf.

Canada, ranked number eight, top Group A and will open the tournament on June 6 at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium against 14th ranked China.

Other teams in Group A include New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Defending champions Japan lead Group C which includes Switzerland, Cameroon and Ecuador, the last nation to qualify for the tournament.

Second ranked Germany, champions in 2003 and 2007, find themselves in Group B with Norway, newcomers Thailand and Ivory Coast, the lowest ranked nation among the 24 finalists at 64.

The tournament will be staged at six venues across Canada starting on June 6 until the July 5 final at Vancouver's BC Place, used for the opening and closing ceremonies of 2010 Winter Olympics.

The top two teams in each of the six groups plus the four best third-place finishers advance to the knockout round of 16.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter, whose organisation has been dogged by a wave of scandals and controversy ranging from allegations of corruption in the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process to the turf row, did not attend the draw, leaving general secretary Jerome Valcke to host the proceedings at an intimate ceremony held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec across the Ottawa River from the Canadian parliament buildings.

