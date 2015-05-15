Ji So-Yun of South Korea during the U-20 Women's World Cup soccer match in the western city of Bielefeld, August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

SEOUL English football's player of the year Ji So-yun will lead South Korea's bid for a maiden Women's World Cup victory after the Asian side's squad was finalised on Friday.

The Chelsea Ladies attacking midfielder has notched 38 goals in 74 appearances for the South Koreans, who have been drawn in Group E alongside Brazil, Spain and Costa Rica at the June 6-July 5 tournament in Canada.

The 24-year-old is joined in the squad by striker Yeo Min-ji, who was top scorer in South Korea's 2010 under-17s World Cup triumph, earning her the most valuable player accolade.

The prospect of the pair combining in Canada have the Koreans aiming for a far better showing that their sole previous World Cup appearance in 2003, where they lost all three group matches and managed only one goal.

Head coach Yoon Duk-yeo has targeted a last 16 appearance.

The Koreans qualified for this year's edition by finishing fourth at the 2014 Asian Cup. They will face Olympic champions the United States in a warm-up match on May 31 in New Jersey.

