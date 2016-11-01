Nov 1 Bolivia have been stripped of the four World Cup qualifying points they gained from a 2-0 victory over Peru and a goalless draw with Chile as punishment for fielding an ineligible player, FIFA said on Tuesday.

FIFA awarded Peru and Chile 3-0 victories in the matches last month after Nelson Cabrera played for Bolivia despite being ineligible having previously represented Paraguay.

Bolivia, who were also fined 12,000 Swiss francs ($12,000), remain second-last in the 10-team South American qualifying standings.

The top four qualify automatically for the 2018 tournament in Russia and the fifth-placed team go into a playoff.

