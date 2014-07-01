A man counts betting money while watching the round of 16 soccer match for the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Chile, during a gathering in a home in the upper class neighborhood of Lago Sul in Brasilia, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian police have arrested at least 11 suspected ticket touts who were believed to be trying to re-sell World Cup tickets including some originally allocated to players, police said.

Nine of the arrests were made in Rio De Janeiro and two people were arrested in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, police officials said.

The suspected touts are thought to have received tickets from FIFA sponsors and non-governmental organisations as well as tickets given to players.

The people arrested have been charged with money-laundering and other offences.

Police arrested two people last month on suspicion of re-selling World Cup tickets inside FIFA's official hotel in Rio shortly after the tournament began on June 12.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)