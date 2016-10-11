COPENHAGEN Denmark's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia were dealt a hammer blow as they lost 1-0 at home to Montenegro following a superb poacher's goal by Fatos Beciraj on Tuesday.

The hosts made all the running in the Group E clash but they were stunned in the 32nd minute when Beciraj lifted the ball home after Stefan Jovetic twisted and turned to create an opening before chipping a clever pass to his strike partner.

The Danes piled on the pressure in the second half, creating a slew of chances and having several decent penalty appeals turned down, but the Montenegran rearguard held firm to the delight of the travelling fans.

Montenegro top Group E on seven points, ahead of Poland on goal difference with Romania third on five.

Denmark are fourth on three points after three games.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Martyn Herman)