Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
LONDON Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has joined England's squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Slovenia after Burnley's Tom Heaton withdrew because of a minor injury.
Pickford had been due to link up with England's Under 21s but will now serve as cover for Joe Hart and Fraser Forster.
England play Slovenia in Ljubliana on Tuesday looking for their third consecutive win in Group F.
The England website also said Arsenal left back Kieran Gibbs had joined the squad as cover after Ryan Bertrand was injured early in Saturday's victory over Malta.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.