LONDON Nov 8 England striker Harry Kane says he is ready to face Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on Friday despite having played only 70 minutes of football since injuring his ankle seven weeks ago.

The Premier League's leading scorer last season returned for Tottenham Hotspur in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, scoring his side's equaliser from the penalty spot before being substituted late on.

Interim England coach Gareth Southgate said on Monday that Kane's fitness would be carefully monitored in the build-up to the Wembley clash but the 23-year-old said he was feeling sharp.

"I think the fact I was fit for Sunday was the test to see if I was fit enough to come away with England," Kane told a news conference on Tuesday. "I felt good, sharp and not too bad fitness-wise.

"There was no reason not to come away. As long as my injury is managed well and I keep doing the rehab it shouldn't be a problem...it will put me in good stead for the rest of the season."

Kane, Theo Walcott, Marcus Rashford, Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Vardy are the other forwards at Southgate's disposal for Friday's Group F tussle at Wembley.

"We've got more than enough to win the game," said Kane. "We all know how big the game is. It will be an amazing atmosphere."

England and Scotland are facing each other in a competitive fixture for the first time since 1999 when the Scots won 1-0 at Wembley in a Euro 2000 playoff, having lost the home leg 2-0. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)