TORSHAVN Portugal's Andre Silva scored a first-half hat-trick to set them on the way to a 6-0 demolition of the Faroe Islands in a World Cup qualifier on Monday, handing their opponents a reality check after they won in Latvia.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also on target in the Group B game as Portugal hit six goals for the second time in four days following their rout of Andorra on Friday.

Portugal went second in the group with six points from three games, three behind Switzerland who edged Andorra 2-1 away to maintain their 100 percent record.

The Faroes are fourth after taking four points from their first two matches without conceding a goal, but they found the European champions a different proposition to Hungary and Latvia, who they beat 2-0 on Friday.

The hosts were never in contention after Silva took advantage of a sliced clearance to put Portugal ahead with a clinical finish in the 12th minute.

The 20-year-old, who had scored once for his country before the game, doubled his tally 10 minutes later, heading in after Ricardo Quaresma's cross caused havoc in the area.

Silva completed his hat-trick eight minutes before halftime by knocking home another loose ball after Faroes goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen parried Joao Cancelo's shot.

Portugal captain Ronaldo got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute, rifling the ball past Nielsen from 20 metres after he was set up by Joao Mario's flick.

The visitors added two more goals in stoppage time as Joao Moutinho curled a delightful effort into the top corner and Cancelo slotted home from Gelson Martin's pass.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)