Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
BERLIN Germany midfielder Julian Weigl has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Azerbaijan after picking up a thigh injury in their friendly international against England this week.
The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund player was taken off in the 66th minute of their 1-0 victory over England on Wednesday after a knock on his thigh.
"He left the team camp this Friday morning," the German football association said on Friday, with the team set to leave for Baku later in the day.
Weigl's departure comes a day after striker Timo Werner was ruled out with a thigh muscle injury.
Germany will have several players back, though, including striker Mario Gomez and Mesut Ozil, who did not take part in the final training session on German soil.
The world champions are top of their qualifying Group C with four wins out of four matches and a five-point lead.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Gareth Jones)
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.