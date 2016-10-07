ROTTERDAM Quincy Promes scored two early goals to set the Netherlands on their way to a 4-1 victory over Belarus in their World Cup Group A qualifier on Friday and snap a miserable run of home form.

Davy Klaassen and Vincent Janssen added two more in the second half as the Dutch, who finished third at the last World Cup in Brazil but failed to qualify for Euro 2016, ended an unprecedented run of five successive home defeats stretching back 16 months.

Aleksey Rios scored for Belarus just after halftime but a comeback did not materialise.

Promes' opener in the 14th minute marked his first international goal as he hit the ball through the legs of three defenders. He added a second 15 minutes later with a strong finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Belarus threatened with two good chances before the break and then scored straight after it with Sergei Kornilenko's strong run setting up Rios for a close-range finish.

But the Dutch quickly restored their two-goal advantage in the 54th minute as Klaassen tapped home the rebound after Belarus had lost possession on the edge of their own area.

Janssen struck the woodwork with a shot but found the net with a thunderous left-foot shot as the Dutch moved to four points from their opening two qualifiers after a draw in Sweden last month. They host France in Amsterdam on Monday.

