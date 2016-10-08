Wesley Sneijder during the training with the Netherlands national football team at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, September 5, 2016. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, Tonny Vilhena has been called into the Netherlands squad for the key World Cup qualifier against France on Monday as cover for captain Wesley Sneijder who looks likely to miss the match in Amsterdam.

Sneijder, 32, hobbled off at halftime in the 4-1 win over Belarus in Rotterdam on Friday with a hamstring injury. “I think the chance that Sneijder will be with us on Monday is very small,” coach Danny Blind told reporters of his injury-prone skipper. “The time for him to heal is very short.”

Sneijder, however, said he was still hopeful of recovering in time. The 21-year-old Vilhena, who plays for Feyenoord, has one international cap. The Dutch are already without injured winger Arjen Robben for the Group A game.

